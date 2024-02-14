Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Fordham hosts Pride and…

Fordham hosts Pride and Saint Bonaventure

wtopstaff

February 14, 2024, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-9, 5-6 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-13, 4-6 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the Fordham Rams after Charles Pride scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 75-69 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams are 4-9 in home games. Fordham is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bonnies are 5-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

Fordham scores 73.0 points, 6.1 more per game than the 66.9 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antrell Charlton is averaging 6.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Fordham.

Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 14 points and 3.3 assists for the Bonnies. Chad Venning is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up