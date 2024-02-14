Fordham hosts Pride and Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-9, 5-6 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-13, 4-6 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-9, 5-6 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-13, 4-6 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the Fordham Rams after Charles Pride scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 75-69 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams are 4-9 in home games. Fordham is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bonnies are 5-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

Fordham scores 73.0 points, 6.1 more per game than the 66.9 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antrell Charlton is averaging 6.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Fordham.

Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 14 points and 3.3 assists for the Bonnies. Chad Venning is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.