Fordham faces George Mason following Rose’s 23-point outing

George Mason Patriots (18-9, 7-7 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-16, 5-9 A-10)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on the George Mason Patriots after Kyle Rose scored 23 points in Fordham’s 79-67 win over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams have gone 5-10 in home games. Fordham has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Patriots are 7-7 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is sixth in the A-10 with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Keyshawn Hall averaging 8.5.

Fordham scores 72.1 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 67.7 George Mason gives up. George Mason has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The Rams and Patriots face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is scoring 10.7 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Rams. Rose is averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Darius Maddox is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 13.5 points. Hall is averaging 18.3 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Patriots: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

