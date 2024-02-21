Ford and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds visit conference foe UT Arlington

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-17, 4-11 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (13-13, 8-7 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-17, 4-11 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (13-13, 8-7 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces UT Arlington in WAC action Thursday.

The Mavericks are 9-3 on their home court. UT Arlington averages 15.2 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by DaJuan Gordon with 2.7.

The Thunderbirds are 4-11 in WAC play. Southern Utah allows 77.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.6 points per game.

UT Arlington is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah averages 75.5 points per game, 2.7 more than the 72.8 UT Arlington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon is averaging 12.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Mavericks. Phillip Russell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Dominique Ford is averaging 16.4 points for the Thunderbirds. Zion Young is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

