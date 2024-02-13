Floyd leads Providence against St. John’s after 20-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (14-10, 6-7 Big East) at Providence Friars (15-9, 6-7 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7…

St. John’s Red Storm (14-10, 6-7 Big East) at Providence Friars (15-9, 6-7 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays the St. John’s Red Storm after Corey Floyd Jr. scored 20 points in Providence’s 75-72 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Friars have gone 12-2 in home games. Providence is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Red Storm are 6-7 in Big East play. St. John’s has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Providence makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). St. John’s has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Carter is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 19 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals. Josh Oduro is averaging 15.9 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Providence.

Joel Soriano is averaging 15.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Storm. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

