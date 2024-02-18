Floyd, Fairfield Stags square off against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-14, 7-7 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (15-10, 9-5 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-14, 7-7 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (15-10, 9-5 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jasper Floyd and the Fairfield Stags host Dakota Leffew and the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers in MAAC action.

The Stags have gone 7-4 in home games. Fairfield is ninth in the MAAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Floyd averaging 4.8.

The Mountaineers are 7-7 in conference matchups. Mount St. Mary’s averages 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Fairfield averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Fairfield have averaged.

The Stags and Mountaineers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Leach is averaging 15.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Leffew is averaging 17.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mountaineers. Josh Reaves is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

