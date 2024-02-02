Floyd and the Fairfield Stags take on conference foe Iona

Fairfield Stags (12-8, 6-3 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (9-10, 4-4 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Fairfield Stags (12-8, 6-3 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (9-10, 4-4 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Greg Gordon and the Iona Gaels host Jasper Floyd and the Fairfield Stags.

The Gaels are 5-3 on their home court. Iona has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Stags have gone 6-3 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield ranks fifth in the MAAC scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Brycen Goodine averaging 6.0.

Iona averages 72.3 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 71.0 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Iona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Idan Tretout is averaging 14.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Gaels. Gordon is averaging 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Iona.

Jalen Leach is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 17.6 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Stags: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

