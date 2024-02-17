Floyd and the Fairfield Stags host conference foe Mount St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-14, 7-7 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (15-10, 9-5 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-14, 7-7 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (15-10, 9-5 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s plays Fairfield in MAAC action Sunday.

The Stags have gone 7-4 in home games. Fairfield ranks ninth in the MAAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasper Floyd averaging 4.8.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-7 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s is fifth in the MAAC scoring 72.4 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

Fairfield makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Mount St. Mary’s has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Mount St. Mary’s averages 72.4 points per game, 1.5 more than the 70.9 Fairfield gives up to opponents.

The Stags and Mountaineers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Floyd is averaging 9.8 points, six rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.5 steals for the Stags. Jalen Leach is averaging 18.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the past 10 games for Fairfield.

Dakota Leffew is averaging 17.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mountaineers. Josh Reaves is averaging 9.3 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

