Florida State visits White and Louisville

Florida State Seminoles (12-8, 6-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (6-15, 1-9 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida State Seminoles (12-8, 6-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (6-15, 1-9 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville takes on the Florida State Seminoles after Tre White scored 29 points in Louisville’s 70-64 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Cardinals have gone 5-7 at home. Louisville has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Seminoles are 6-3 against ACC opponents. Florida State averages 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Louisville averages 71.5 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 73.4 Florida State allows. Florida State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Louisville allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike James is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Cardinals. Curtis Williams is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Darin Green Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Jamir Watkins is averaging 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 68.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

