Florida State visits White and Louisville

Florida State Seminoles (12-8, 6-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (6-15, 1-9 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida State Seminoles (12-8, 6-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (6-15, 1-9 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Tre White scored 29 points in Louisville’s 70-64 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Cardinals have gone 5-7 in home games. Louisville averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Seminoles are 6-3 in ACC play. Florida State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Louisville averages 71.5 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 73.4 Florida State allows. Florida State averages 76.6 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 77.3 Louisville allows to opponents.

The Cardinals and Seminoles meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty-Laur Johnson is averaging 7.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Cardinals. Mike James is averaging 14.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Jamir Watkins is averaging 13.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 68.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.