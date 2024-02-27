Florida State plays conference rival NC State

NC State Wolfpack (17-10, 9-7 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (14-13, 8-8 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

NC State Wolfpack (17-10, 9-7 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (14-13, 8-8 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: DJ Horne and the NC State Wolfpack visit Jamir Watkins and the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday.

The Seminoles have gone 8-7 in home games. Florida State has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wolfpack are 9-7 in conference play. NC State scores 76 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Florida State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is one fewer made shot on average than the 7.1 per game NC State allows. NC State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Florida State allows.

The Seminoles and Wolfpack match up Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Michael O’Connell is averaging 4.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Wolfpack. Horne is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 74 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

