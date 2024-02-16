Florida State hosts No. 9 Duke following Watkins’ 26-point performance

Duke Blue Devils (19-5, 10-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-11, 7-6 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duke Blue Devils (19-5, 10-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-11, 7-6 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils after Jamir Watkins scored 26 points in Florida State’s 83-75 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Seminoles have gone 7-6 at home. Florida State is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blue Devils are 10-3 against ACC opponents. Duke is the top team in the ACC with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 9.6.

Florida State scores 76.5 points, 8.8 more per game than the 67.7 Duke gives up. Duke scores 5.8 more points per game (80.5) than Florida State allows (74.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 11.8 points and 1.6 steals. Watkins is shooting 46.8% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games for Florida State.

Tyrese Proctor is averaging 10 points and 3.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Filipowski is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

