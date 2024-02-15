Florida International plays Sam Houston on 8-game road skid

Florida International Panthers (8-16, 3-6 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (13-11, 6-3 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida International Panthers (8-16, 3-6 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (13-11, 6-3 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -6; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International will aim to break its eight-game road skid when the Panthers visit Sam Houston.

The Bearkats have gone 8-2 at home. Sam Houston is 5-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers are 3-6 in CUSA play. Florida International ranks ninth in the CUSA giving up 76.8 points while holding opponents to 47.7% shooting.

Sam Houston scores 71.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 76.8 Florida International allows. Florida International averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Sam Houston gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bearkats. Davon Barnes is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Arturo Dean is shooting 41.1% and averaging 12.5 points for the Panthers. Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 40.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.