Florida International plays Louisiana Tech on 9-game road skid

Florida International Panthers (8-17, 3-7 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (17-8, 7-3 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida International Panthers (8-17, 3-7 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (17-8, 7-3 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International travels to Louisiana Tech looking to stop its nine-game road slide.

The Bulldogs are 12-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Panthers are 3-7 against CUSA opponents. Florida International is third in the CUSA scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Arturo Dean averaging 6.3.

Louisiana Tech’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.4 per game Florida International allows. Florida International scores 10.4 more points per game (73.8) than Louisiana Tech allows to opponents (63.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlik Chavez averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Crawford is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Dean is averaging 12.3 points, 4.1 assists and 3.5 steals for the Panthers. Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.