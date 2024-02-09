Florida hosts No. 12 Auburn following Williams’ 26-point game

Auburn Tigers (19-4, 8-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (15-7, 5-4 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Auburn Tigers (19-4, 8-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (15-7, 5-4 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Auburn visits the Florida Gators after Jaylin Williams scored 26 points in Auburn’s 99-81 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Gators have gone 9-1 in home games. Florida leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 44.5 boards. Tyrese Samuel leads the Gators with 8.2 rebounds.

The Tigers have gone 8-2 against SEC opponents. Auburn averages 83.1 points while outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game.

Florida averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Auburn allows. Auburn averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.9 per game Florida gives up.

The Gators and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Gators.

Johni Broome is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 84.3 points, 43.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

