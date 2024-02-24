Florida Gulf Coast defeats Queens 90-81

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Anderson’s 26 points helped Florida Gulf Coast defeat Queens 90-81 on Saturday night. Anderson…

Anderson was 10-of-14 shooting (4 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (12-17, 6-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Keeshawn Kellman scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line, and added 14 rebounds and four blocks. Isaiah Thompson shot 4 for 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

AJ McKee finished with 22 points for the Royals (12-18, 6-9). Deyton Albury added 18 points and six rebounds for Queens. Chris Ashby also had 11 points.

