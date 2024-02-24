Florida A&M wins 73-65 against Alabama State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Keith Lamar’s 22 points helped Florida A&M defeat Alabama State 73-65 on Saturday night. Lamar was…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Keith Lamar’s 22 points helped Florida A&M defeat Alabama State 73-65 on Saturday night.

Lamar was 7 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Rattlers (5-20, 3-11 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Shannon Grant scored 15 points while going 5 of 6 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Jalen Speer was 9 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points. The Rattlers ended a six-game losing streak.

The Hornets (12-15, 7-7) were led in scoring by Antonio Madlock, who finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Alabama State also got 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Micah Octave. In addition, Amarr Knox had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

