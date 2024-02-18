Florida A&M travels to Alcorn State for conference showdown

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-19, 2-10 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (8-17, 7-5 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-19, 2-10 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (8-17, 7-5 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Alcorn State and Florida A&M meet on Monday.

The Braves have gone 3-3 at home. Alcorn State has a 4-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rattlers are 2-10 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M has a 2-10 record against teams over .500.

Alcorn State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 67.6 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 78.2 Alcorn State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Kendall is scoring 16.2 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 13.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Alcorn State.

Keith Lamar is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. Jalen Speer is shooting 48.5% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

