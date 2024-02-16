Florida A&M takes on Jackson State, looks to stop 4-game slide

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-18, 2-9 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (10-14, 6-5 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-18, 2-9 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (10-14, 6-5 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M looks to break its four-game slide with a win against Jackson State.

The Tigers have gone 2-2 at home. Jackson State is 2-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rattlers are 2-9 in conference games. Florida A&M is fourth in the SWAC with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Keith Lamar averaging 5.7.

Jackson State is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Jackson State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ken Evans is scoring 18.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Tigers. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 10.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the past 10 games for Jackson State.

K’Jei Parker is averaging 7.5 points for the Rattlers. Jalen Speer is averaging 17.4 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

