Florida A&M takes on Alabama State following Speer’s 22-point outing

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-15, 2-6 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (10-11, 5-3 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits the Alabama State Hornets after Jalen Speer scored 22 points in Florida A&M’s 73-61 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Hornets have gone 4-3 in home games. Alabama State has a 6-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rattlers are 2-6 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M ranks second in the SWAC with 15.2 assists per game led by Roderick Coffee III averaging 2.9.

Alabama State is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Alabama State allows.

The Hornets and Rattlers square off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ubong Okon is averaging 2.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Isaiah Range is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Keith Lamar is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Rattlers. Speer is averaging 17.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 71.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

