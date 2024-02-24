Florida A&M hosts Madlock and Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (12-14, 7-6 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-20, 2-11 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alabama State Hornets (12-14, 7-6 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-20, 2-11 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -3.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State faces the Florida A&M Rattlers after Antonio Madlock scored 21 points in Alabama State’s 61-46 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Rattlers are 2-7 in home games. Florida A&M is eighth in the SWAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Dimingus Stevens averaging 2.0.

The Hornets have gone 7-6 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State leads the SWAC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ubong Okon averaging 3.1.

Florida A&M makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Alabama State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Alabama State averages 69.2 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 79.9 Florida A&M allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Lamar is averaging 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Rattlers. Jalen Speer is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Madlock is averaging 15.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Hornets. CJ Hines is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

