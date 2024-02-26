Florida A&M hosts Alabama A&M following Lamar’s 22-point showing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-19, 7-7 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (5-20, 3-11 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-19, 7-7 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (5-20, 3-11 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Keith Lamar scored 22 points in Florida A&M’s 73-65 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Rattlers have gone 3-7 at home. Florida A&M is 2-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 in conference games. Alabama A&M has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida A&M averages 67.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 78.0 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Florida A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar is averaging 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Rattlers. Jalen Speer is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Dailin Smith is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.0 points for the Bulldogs. Chad Moodie is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.