Fitzgerald and Tennessee State host Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers (13-14, 7-7 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (15-12, 8-6 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (13-14, 7-7 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (15-12, 8-6 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 20 points in Tennessee State’s 68-61 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Tigers have gone 9-3 in home games. Tennessee State is seventh in the OVC in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Kinyon Hodges paces the Tigers with 5.4 boards.

The Panthers are 7-7 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois ranks third in the OVC giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Tennessee State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois averages 68.8 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 70.1 Tennessee State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Brown is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.4 points for the Tigers. Jason Jitoboh is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Nakyel Shelton averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Tiger Booker is shooting 44.9% and averaging 18.0 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.