Fischer and Navy host Colgate

Navy Midshipmen (8-12, 4-5 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (14-8, 8-1 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Navy Midshipmen (8-12, 4-5 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (14-8, 8-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy faces the Colgate Raiders after Mitch Fischer scored 26 points in Navy’s 77-65 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Raiders have gone 7-2 in home games. Colgate leads the Patriot League in rebounding, averaging 36.6 boards. Keegan Records leads the Raiders with 6.6 rebounds.

The Midshipmen are 4-5 in Patriot League play. Navy is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Colgate averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Navy gives up. Navy’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Colgate has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Moffatt is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 10.6 points. Braeden Smith is shooting 39.0% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Colgate.

Donovan Draper is averaging 9.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Midshipmen. Mac MacDonald is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.