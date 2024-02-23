Filipowski and the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils visit conference foe Wake Forest

Duke Blue Devils (21-5, 12-3 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-9, 9-6 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Duke Blue Devils (21-5, 12-3 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-9, 9-6 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Wake Forest and No. 8 Duke will play on Saturday.

The Demon Deacons have gone 14-0 at home. Wake Forest ranks fifth in the ACC with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Sallis averaging 7.2.

The Blue Devils are 12-3 against ACC opponents. Duke averages 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game.

Wake Forest scores 79.4 points, 12.2 more per game than the 67.2 Duke gives up. Duke has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Efton Reid is averaging nine points and 8.2 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Sallis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Kyle Filipowski is scoring 16.9 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain is averaging 16.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

