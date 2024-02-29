Filipovity leads Maine against Binghamton after 21-point outing

Maine Black Bears (13-15, 5-8 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (12-14, 4-9 America East) Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (13-15, 5-8 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (12-14, 4-9 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -2.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Maine faces the Binghamton Bearcats after Peter Filipovity scored 21 points in Maine’s 68-58 win against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bearcats are 8-4 on their home court. Binghamton has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Black Bears have gone 5-8 against America East opponents. Maine is 5-12 against opponents over .500.

Binghamton scores 71.7 points, 5.2 more per game than the 66.5 Maine allows. Maine averages 67.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 72.0 Binghamton gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Petcash averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Armon Harried is shooting 48.0% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Filipovity is scoring 13.6 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Black Bears. Jaden Clayton is averaging 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.