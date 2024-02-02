Fields and Arkansas State host UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-13, 3-7 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-13, 5-5 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3:30…

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-13, 3-7 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-13, 5-5 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts the UL Monroe Warhawks after Caleb Fields scored 27 points in Arkansas State’s 78-71 win against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Red Wolves are 6-2 in home games. Arkansas State is third in the Sun Belt with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Izaiyah Nelson averaging 2.5.

The Warhawks are 3-7 in conference games. UL Monroe averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Arkansas State’s average of 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 9.3 per game UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe averages 69.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 78.5 Arkansas State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyondre Dominguez is averaging 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Avery Felts is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Tyreke Locure is averaging 9.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Warhawks. Tyreese Watson is averaging 10.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 83.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 40.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

