Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Fidler's 23 help Omaha…

Fidler’s 23 help Omaha beat South Dakota 91-84

The Associated Press

February 15, 2024, 10:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Fidler scored 23 points as Omaha beat South Dakota 91-84 on Thursday night.

Fidler also contributed six rebounds and six assists for the Mavericks (13-14, 6-6 Summit League). JJ White scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Marquel Sutton had 14 points and was 5 of 10 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line.

Bostyn Holt led the Coyotes (10-16, 3-8) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Lahat Thioune added 20 points and six rebounds for South Dakota. In addition, Kaleb Stewart finished with 18 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up