Fidler’s 23 help Omaha beat South Dakota 91-84

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Fidler scored 23 points as Omaha beat South Dakota 91-84 on Thursday night.

Fidler also contributed six rebounds and six assists for the Mavericks (13-14, 6-6 Summit League). JJ White scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Marquel Sutton had 14 points and was 5 of 10 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line.

Bostyn Holt led the Coyotes (10-16, 3-8) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Lahat Thioune added 20 points and six rebounds for South Dakota. In addition, Kaleb Stewart finished with 18 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

