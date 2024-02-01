Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Fidler scores 24 as…

Fidler scores 24 as Omaha beats St. Thomas 69-65

The Associated Press

February 1, 2024, 10:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Fidler’s 24 points helped Omaha defeat St. Thomas 69-65 on Thursday night.

Fidler had eight rebounds for the Mavericks (12-12, 5-4 Summit League). JJ White scored 17 points while going 7 of 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range). Nick Davis finished 7 of 9 from the floor to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Tommies (14-9, 4-4) were led by Parker Bjorklund, who recorded 20 points. Raheem Anthony added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for St. Thomas. Drake Dobbs also had 14 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up