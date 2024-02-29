Fidler leads Omaha against St. Thomas after 29-point game

Omaha Mavericks (14-16, 7-8 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (17-12, 7-7 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Omaha Mavericks (14-16, 7-8 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (17-12, 7-7 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits the Saint Thomas Tommies after Frankie Fidler scored 29 points in Omaha’s 63-58 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Tommies are 10-2 in home games. St. Thomas averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Mavericks are 7-8 in conference play. Omaha is sixth in the Summit League with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 2.2.

St. Thomas averages 72.9 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 72.6 Omaha allows. Omaha scores 9.1 more points per game (74.8) than St. Thomas gives up to opponents (65.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Raheem Anthony is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Tommies. Carter Bjerke is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Sutton is averaging 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. Fidler is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.