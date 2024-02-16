Fidler and Omaha host South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-12, 7-4 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (13-14, 6-6 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-12, 7-4 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (13-14, 6-6 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Frankie Fidler scored 23 points in Omaha’s 91-84 win over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Mavericks are 10-2 on their home court. Omaha is sixth in the Summit League with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 2.2.

The Jackrabbits are 7-4 in Summit League play. South Dakota State averages 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Omaha averages 75.5 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 72.5 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 76.4 points per game, 3.8 more than the 72.6 Omaha gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fidler is shooting 45.8% and averaging 19.3 points for the Mavericks. Sutton is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Zeke Mayo is averaging 18.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 80.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

