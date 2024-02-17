Fidler and Omaha host South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-12, 7-4 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (13-14, 6-6 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-12, 7-4 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (13-14, 6-6 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Frankie Fidler scored 23 points in Omaha’s 91-84 win against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Mavericks have gone 10-2 at home. Omaha is the best team in the Summit League with 11.9 fast break points.

The Jackrabbits have gone 7-4 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota State averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 7-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Omaha makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). South Dakota State has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Omaha have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Osburn is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 7.7 points.

Zeke Mayo is scoring 18.7 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Jackrabbits.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 80.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.