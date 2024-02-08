Fidler and Omaha host North Dakota

Omaha Mavericks (12-12, 5-4 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (14-10, 6-3 Summit League) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday,…

Omaha Mavericks (12-12, 5-4 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (14-10, 6-3 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -4; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Frankie Fidler scored 24 points in Omaha’s 69-65 win against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 7-3 on their home court. North Dakota is second in the Summit League with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Amar Kuljuhovic averaging 2.7.

The Mavericks are 5-4 in Summit League play. Omaha scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

North Dakota is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha averages 74.6 points per game, 2.5 more than the 72.1 North Dakota allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Omot is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Tony Osburn averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Fidler is shooting 49.6% and averaging 23.2 points over the past 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

