FGCU visits Eastern Kentucky after Blanton’s 23-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-14, 4-5 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-10, 8-1 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Devontae Blanton scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 86-76 victory against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Colonels are 9-3 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky scores 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 4-5 against ASUN opponents. FGCU has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Eastern Kentucky’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game FGCU allows. FGCU has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leland Walker is averaging 15 points and 4.3 assists for the Colonels. Isaiah Cozart is averaging 15 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Zach Anderson is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Isaiah Thompson is averaging 12.1 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

