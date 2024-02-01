FGCU visits Central Arkansas after Thompson’s 21-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-13, 3-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (8-15, 4-3 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-13, 3-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (8-15, 4-3 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on the Central Arkansas Bears after Isaiah Thompson scored 21 points in FGCU’s 73-67 victory against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bears are 5-5 in home games. Central Arkansas is 4-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 3-4 against conference opponents. FGCU is eighth in the ASUN with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Keeshawn Kellman averaging 6.9.

Central Arkansas scores 73.7 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 72.9 FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Central Arkansas gives up.

The Bears and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Anderson is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bears. Carl Daughtery Jr. is averaging 12.8 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Zach Anderson is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Kellman is averaging 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.