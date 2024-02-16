FGCU visits Blackmon and Stetson

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-15, 5-6 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (16-10, 8-3 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-15, 5-6 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (16-10, 8-3 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Jalen Blackmon scored 27 points in Stetson’s 87-79 victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Hatters are 9-1 in home games. Stetson is second in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Eagles have gone 5-6 against ASUN opponents. FGCU has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Stetson averages 77.1 points, 5.0 more per game than the 72.1 FGCU gives up. FGCU has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon is scoring 21.1 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Hatters.

Zach Anderson is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.