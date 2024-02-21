FGCU hosts Robinson and Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Owls (14-13, 5-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-16, 5-7 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Kennesaw State Owls (14-13, 5-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-16, 5-7 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Demond Robinson scored 22 points in Kennesaw State’s 82-81 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Eagles are 8-3 in home games. FGCU averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Owls are 5-8 in conference games. Kennesaw State is the top team in the ASUN with 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Terrell Burden averaging 9.3.

FGCU averages 70.2 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 80.4 Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than FGCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.7 points. Zach Anderson is shooting 54.6% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for FGCU.

Simeon Cottle averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Burden is averaging 19.6 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Owls: 2-8, averaging 81.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.