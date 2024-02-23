Live Radio
Ferrari’s 18 help Brown beat Columbia 66-64

The Associated Press

February 23, 2024, 9:37 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Cooley sank a pair of free throws with just under a minute left to allow Brown to beat Columbia 66-64 on Friday night.

Cooley blocked an Avery Brown layup to help protect the lead and Kalu Anya missed two free throws with three seconds left that would have extended the lead and the Lions’ Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Kimo Ferrari scored 18 points and finished 6 of 9 from 3-point range for the Bears (8-17, 4-6 Ivy League). Kino Lilly Jr. scored 14 points while going 4 of 12 (4 for 10 from 3-point range). Nana Owusu-Anane had 13 points and shot 4 of 12 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

The Lions (13-10, 4-6) were led by Kenny Noland, who posted 16 points and two steals. Blair Thompson added 11 points for Columbia and De La Rosa had nine points.

These two teams both play Saturday. Brown visits Cornell and Columbia hosts Yale.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

