Felton scores 21, East Carolina downs Tulane 81-67

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Felton had 21 points in East Carolina’s 81-67 win against Tulane on Sunday. Felton also…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Felton had 21 points in East Carolina’s 81-67 win against Tulane on Sunday.

Felton also contributed six rebounds for the Pirates (14-12, 7-6 American Athletic Conference). Brandon Johnson scored 20 points and added nine rebounds and four steals. Cam Hayes shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Jaylen Forbes led the way for the Green Wave (13-12, 4-9) with 21 points and two steals. Sion James added 12 points for Tulane. Tre’ Williams also recorded 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

East Carolina entered halftime up 38-33. Felton paced the team in scoring in the first half with 14 points.

East Carolina travels to Rice on Saturday. Tulane hosts UAB on Feb. 25.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.