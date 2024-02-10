Felton leads East Carolina against UTSA after 20-point showing

East Carolina Pirates (11-12, 4-6 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (8-15, 2-8 AAC) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

East Carolina Pirates (11-12, 4-6 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (8-15, 2-8 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -1.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits the UTSA Roadrunners after RJ Felton scored 20 points in East Carolina’s 67-52 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Roadrunners are 6-6 in home games. UTSA gives up 83.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Pirates are 4-6 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is 6-10 against opponents over .500.

UTSA averages 79.5 points, 11.4 more per game than the 68.1 East Carolina gives up. East Carolina’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than UTSA has allowed to its opponents (45.6%).

The Roadrunners and Pirates match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Tucker is averaging 12.2 points and 5.5 assists for the Roadrunners. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Brandon Johnson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Felton is shooting 37.0% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 80.6 points, 39.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.3 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.