Felton leads East Carolina against Tulane after 21-point showing

Tulane Green Wave (13-11, 4-8 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (13-12, 6-6 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Tulane Green Wave (13-11, 4-8 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (13-12, 6-6 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -2; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina plays the Tulane Green Wave after RJ Felton scored 21 points in East Carolina’s 68-55 win over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Pirates have gone 10-7 at home. East Carolina is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Green Wave are 4-8 against AAC opponents. Tulane averages 84.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

East Carolina’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Tulane allows. Tulane averages 16.7 more points per game (84.5) than East Carolina allows to opponents (67.8).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felton is averaging 16.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Kevin Cross is averaging 18.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Green Wave: 3-7, averaging 81.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

