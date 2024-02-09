Felton and East Carolina host UTSA

East Carolina Pirates (11-12, 4-6 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (8-15, 2-8 AAC) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

East Carolina Pirates (11-12, 4-6 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (8-15, 2-8 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits the UTSA Roadrunners after RJ Felton scored 20 points in East Carolina’s 67-52 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Roadrunners have gone 6-6 in home games. UTSA averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Pirates are 4-6 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is 6-10 against opponents over .500.

UTSA averages 79.5 points, 11.4 more per game than the 68.1 East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 68.8 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 83.6 UTSA allows to opponents.

The Roadrunners and Pirates match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Tucker is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Roadrunners. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 19.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games for UTSA.

Bobby Pettiford is averaging 8.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Pirates. Felton is averaging 15.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 80.6 points, 39.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.3 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.