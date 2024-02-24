Felder scores 30, Stonehill knocks off Saint Francis (PA) 72-63

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Tony Felder’s 30 points led Stonehill past Saint Francis (PA) 72-63 on Saturday. Felder had…

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Tony Felder’s 30 points led Stonehill past Saint Francis (PA) 72-63 on Saturday.

Felder had seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (4-25, 2-12 Northeast Conference). Jackson Benigni scored 10 points while going 3 of 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Max Zegarowski had nine points and was 2 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line.

The Red Flash (8-20, 3-12) were led in scoring by Gestin Liberis, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Aaron Talbert added 10 points for Saint Francis (PA). In addition, Carlos Lopez Jr. had 10 points.

Stonehill plays Thursday against Sacred Heart at home, and Saint Francis (PA) hosts Le Moyne on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

