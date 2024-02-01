Feddersen leads North Dakota State against South Dakota State after 20-point outing

North Dakota State Bison (9-12, 2-4 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-10, 5-2 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota;…

North Dakota State Bison (9-12, 2-4 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-10, 5-2 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -9.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Noah Feddersen scored 20 points in North Dakota State’s 79-66 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Jackrabbits are 7-2 in home games. South Dakota State averages 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Bison are 2-4 in Summit League play. North Dakota State has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

South Dakota State is shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47.1% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.4 per game South Dakota State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is shooting 46.6% and averaging 18.3 points for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Boden Skunberg is averaging 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bison. Andrew Morgan is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bison: 2-8, averaging 75.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

