Fairleigh Dickinson visits LIU following Kopa’s 20-point outing

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-14, 5-5 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (6-17, 5-6 NEC) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-14, 5-5 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (6-17, 5-6 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU takes on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Tana Kopa scored 20 points in LIU’s 75-58 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Sharks have gone 4-3 in home games. LIU is 2-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knights are 5-5 in conference matchups.

LIU scores 65.9 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 78.4 Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game LIU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kopa is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 13 points. Tai Strickland is shooting 46.0% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

