Fairleigh Dickinson visits Cent. Conn. St. after Jones’ 33-point performance

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-13, 5-4 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (14-9, 8-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. plays the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Jordan Jones scored 33 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 77-70 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Blue Devils are 7-3 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. is third in the NEC with 14.8 assists per game led by Jones averaging 3.5.

The Knights are 5-4 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson is the NEC leader with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Sean Moore averaging 7.6.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 10.9 more points per game (77.5) than Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents (66.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Allan Jeanne-Rose is averaging 15.3 points for the Blue Devils. Jones is averaging 15.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Moore is averaging 12.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

