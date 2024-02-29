Fairfield women extend the nation’s second-longest active winning streak to 23 straight games

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Emina Selimovic scored 18 points, Janelle Brown added 13 points and Fairfield beat Quinnipiac 64-46 on…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Emina Selimovic scored 18 points, Janelle Brown added 13 points and Fairfield beat Quinnipiac 64-46 on Thursday night to extend the nation’s second-longest active winning streak to 23 straight games.

Fairfield (25-1, 17-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) has tied a program record for most wins in a season. The Stags haven’t lost since dropping a 73-70 contest at Vanderbilt on Nov. 12 in their third game of the season. The 23-game streak started with a 78-54 win at Rutgers and includes victories over St. John’s and NEC-leader Sacred Heart.

Fairfield is on the cusp of entering the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history, receiving 49 points this week. The Stags clinched their fifth MAAC regular-season title in program history the last time out. Fairfield has away games at Manhattan and Saint Peter’s before closing the regular season against Rider on March 9.

Quinnipiac (10-17, 7-11) was led by Anna Foley with 12 points and nine rebounds. Grace LaBarge added 10 points and eight boards.

Fairfield scored the opening six points of the game and led the rest of the way. Kendall McGruder put the Stags ahead by double digits for good on a 3-point play with 6:50 remaining in the second quarter. Fairfield led by as many as 25 points, 64-39, with 2:17 left.

Meghan Andersen, who is one of 40 players nationwide to be named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale national player of the year watchlist, finished with nine points after going 1 of 6 from 3-point range.

Gonzaga, in the West Coast Conference, also won its 23rd straight game on Wednesday night. No. 1 South Carolina is unbeaten this season.

