Fairfield visits Saint Peter’s after Leach’s 22-point game

Fairfield Stags (14-9, 8-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-10, 7-5 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Fairfield Stags (14-9, 8-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-10, 7-5 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Jalen Leach scored 22 points in Fairfield’s 84-67 victory against the Rider Broncs.

The Peacocks have gone 5-3 at home. Saint Peter’s is 5-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Stags have gone 8-4 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is eighth in the MAAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Louis Bleechmore averaging 1.8.

Saint Peter’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Fairfield allows. Fairfield has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Saint Peter’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Washington is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Peacocks. Brent Bland is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Caleb Fields averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Leach is shooting 52.0% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Stags: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

