Fairfield visits Balanc and Quinnipiac

Fairfield Stags (16-10, 10-5 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-6, 11-3 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts the Fairfield Stags after Matt Balanc scored 22 points in Quinnipiac’s 80-66 loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Bobcats are 11-2 in home games. Quinnipiac is fifth in the MAAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Paul Otieno averaging 3.1.

The Stags are 10-5 in MAAC play. Fairfield ranks second in the MAAC shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

Quinnipiac’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 76.3 points per game, 3.8 more than the 72.5 Quinnipiac allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Balanc is averaging 18.6 points for the Bobcats.

Caleb Fields is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Stags: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

