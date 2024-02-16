Fairfield hosts Niagara following Bullock’s 22-point showing

Niagara Purple Eagles (12-11, 8-5 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (15-9, 9-4 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Niagara Purple Eagles (12-11, 8-5 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (15-9, 9-4 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits the Fairfield Stags after Quandre Bullock scored 22 points in Niagara’s 74-71 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Stags have gone 7-3 in home games. Fairfield is 6-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Purple Eagles are 8-5 in MAAC play. Niagara is third in the MAAC scoring 75.1 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

Fairfield is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara averages 75.1 points per game, 3.9 more than the 71.2 Fairfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Leach is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 19.9 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 13 points for the Purple Eagles. Harlan Obioha is averaging 10.9 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

