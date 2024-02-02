Evansville visits Valparaiso following Stafford’s 32-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (13-9, 4-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-16, 2-9 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Evansville Purple Aces (13-9, 4-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-16, 2-9 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts the Evansville Purple Aces after Isaiah Stafford scored 32 points in Valparaiso’s 81-70 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Beacons are 5-7 on their home court. Valparaiso averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 4-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Purple Aces are 4-7 against MVC opponents. Evansville is the leader in the MVC scoring 11.6 fast break points per game.

Valparaiso is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Evansville allows to opponents. Evansville has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stafford is shooting 38.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Beacons. Jahari Williamson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Kenny Strawbridge averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Yacine Toumi is averaging 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

